Flames' Michael Stone: Point drought up to 14 games

Stone failed to register a point for the 14th consecutive game during Friday's 2-1 loss to Anaheim.

Not only has the veteran defenseman been reeling offensively, he's also recorded just 17 shots, two PIM, 18 hits and 29 blocked shots while logging only 16:10 of ice time during the scoreless stretch. Those numbers aren't moving the fantasy needle in many settings, and as long as the Calgary defense corps remains at full health, Stone will probably remain a nonfactor.