Stone scored his third goal of the season in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Calgary was nearly shut out in Columbus, but Stone blasted the puck past Elvis Merzlikins through a screen with less than three minutes left in the third period to give the Flames a bit of life. The veteran blueliner spent most of November on IR for undisclosed reasons, and since his return he's managed only one goal and two points through seven games, although he has carved out a spot on the second power-play unit during that time to give him some deep-league fantasy intrigue.