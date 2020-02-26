Stone recorded an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Mark Giordano (hamstring) wasn't able to return Tuesday, which allowed Stone to stay in the lineup. He picked up his third assist in the last six games. The 29-year-old has seven points, 52 hits, 57 shots and 54 blocked shots through 33 appearances. When Giordano returns, expect Stone to compete with Derek Forbort for third-pairing minutes -- it's likely Stone will get the short end of that timeshare down the stretch.