Flames' Michael Stone: Progressing from injury
Stone (arm) was able to participate in Wednesday's practice, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The 28-year-old still doesn't have a timetable for his return while he deals with a blood clot in his arm, but this news suggests he's getting closer. Stone will continue to participate in practice before he's ready to play. The defenseman has suited up in just 11 games this campaign and has four points.
