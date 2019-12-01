Flames' Michael Stone: Rare foray onto scoresheet
Stone registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.
Stone has just three points in 15 games this season, and he had gone nine games without a point entering Saturday. The defenseman has added 23 hits and 19 blocked shots, but he's not likely to interest fantasy owners outside the deepest of formats. Stone's been in the lineup for 11 straight games, but he'll likely be relegated to a depth role when Travis Hamonic (lower body) returns.
