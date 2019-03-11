Stone (arm) was called up from his conditioning assignment with AHL Stockton on Monday.

In three minor-league appearances, Stone notched a pair of helpers, two PIM and a plus-7 rating. The blueliner has already been activated off injured reserve and could be ready to rejoin the lineup ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Devils. If Stone does play, it will likely relegate Rasmus Andersson or Oscar Fantenberg to the press box.