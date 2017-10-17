Flames' Michael Stone: Receiving limited minutes

Stone has recorded a single assist while averaging 16:47 of ice time per contest through six games this season.

The 27-year-old defenseman has flashed excellent fantasy potential throughout his career, but his supporting role for the Flames won't provide many chances to move the needle. It will probably take an injury for Stone to see top-four minutes and power-play time. As a result, he's currently nothing more than a desperation option in the majority of settings.