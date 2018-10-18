Flames' Michael Stone: Records pair of assists in win
Stone bagged a pair of primary helpers Wednesday, helping lead Calgary to a 5-2 home win over the Bruins.
Stone played the fewest minutes of any Flames defender but it didn't stop him from finding the scoresheet on two separate occasions. He also picked up a minor penalty while adding a hit, a blocked shot, as well as two takeaways. The 28-year-old Canadian rearguard isn't known as a fantasy stalwart and despite a strong showing in this contest, Stone should be ignored in all formats.
