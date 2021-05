Stone notched an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canucks.

Stone helped out on a Milan Lucic tally in the second period to give the Flames a 2-0 lead. The 30-year-old Stone has mostly seen bottom-pairing minutes when he's in the lineup. He's up to four points, 37 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-2 rating through 19 contests.