Stone signed a one-year deal with the Flames on Wednesday.

Stone was previously bought out by the Flames in August to clear cap space. However, a knee injury to Juuso Valimaki made the Flames' depth on defense suddenly thin, and the signing of Stone will help to address that. Stone had five assists in 14 games last season, missing a large portion of the year with a blood clot in his arm. This will be his fourth campaign with the Flames.