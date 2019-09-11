Flames' Michael Stone: Returns to Flames on one-year deal
Stone signed a one-year deal with the Flames on Wednesday.
Stone was previously bought out by the Flames in August to clear cap space. However, a knee injury to Juuso Valimaki made the Flames' depth on defense suddenly thin, and the signing of Stone will help to address that. Stone had five assists in 14 games last season, missing a large portion of the year with a blood clot in his arm. This will be his fourth campaign with the Flames.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.