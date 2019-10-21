Flames' Michael Stone: Scores equalizing goal
Stone scored a goal on four shots and added three blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.
Stone was playing in just his third game of the season, replacing the demoted Oliver Kylington in the lineup. He's likely to stay in the lineup, as the Flames only have six healthy defensemen on the roster, but Stone isn't likely to make much of an offensive impact.
