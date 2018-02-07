Flames' Michael Stone: Scores in win over Hawks

Stone scored a goal and logged 14:35 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

The tally snapped a 28-game point drought for Stone and improved him to just three goals and four points for the campaign. He has shown fantasy potential in the past, but the 27-year-old defenseman is currently slotting into a third-pairing role and not receiving consistent power-play time. As long as Calgary's four best defensemen are healthy, Stone is likely to remain an unreliable asset in most settings.