Flames' Michael Stone: Scores, logs season-high 24:10
Stone recorded a goal, six shots and a plus-2 rating through a season-high 24:10 of ice time during Sunday's 5-4 win over New Jersey.
With Travis Hamonic on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, Stone climbed the depth chart and skated with T.J. Brodie on the second pairing Sunday. Stone has a track record of fantasy success when given top-four minutes, and he also offers a cross-category profile. He's a potential addition in seasonal leagues, and Stone could also be a sneaky option in daily contests for the immediate future.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Receiving limited minutes•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Avoids free agency•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Made available for Vegas•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Production stunted by injury in 2016-17•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Records plus-4 rating versus Sharks•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Back at it Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...