Flames' Michael Stone: Scores, logs season-high 24:10

Stone recorded a goal, six shots and a plus-2 rating through a season-high 24:10 of ice time during Sunday's 5-4 win over New Jersey.

With Travis Hamonic on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, Stone climbed the depth chart and skated with T.J. Brodie on the second pairing Sunday. Stone has a track record of fantasy success when given top-four minutes, and he also offers a cross-category profile. He's a potential addition in seasonal leagues, and Stone could also be a sneaky option in daily contests for the immediate future.