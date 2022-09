Stone will join Calgary for training camp on a professional tryout, the team announced Monday.

Stone has spent the past six years with the Flames, so it's a bit of a surprise the team needs to go the tryout route before committing to the blueliner. The Winnipeg native played in just 11 games last season but certainly made them count with two goals and four assists, including two power-play points. Whether Stone makes the Opening Night roster could depend on the health of Chris Tanev (shoulder).