Flames' Michael Stone: Seeing regular playing time
Stone has played in the Flames' last five games.
In that time, he's generated 11 shots on goal, eight hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating, but he hasn't registered a point. Stone's opportunity came about with Mark Giordano (hamstring) and Travis Hamonic (upper body) both on the shelf. It's unlikely Stone will produce much offense, but he has solid non-scoring numbers. He's at four points, 47 blocks, 41 hits and 46 shots through 27 contests this season.
