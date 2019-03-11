Flames' Michael Stone: Sitting against Vegas
Stone (arm) is listed as out for Sunday's home contest versus the Golden Knights.
Stone was removed from injured reserve Saturday, leading many to believe that the 28-year-old blueliner was set to return Sunday. Turns out that will not be the case, and Stone will now hope to return Tuesday at home versus New Jersey, a team he's managed to put up four points on in nine career contests.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Activated off injury list•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Begins conditioning stint•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Can't crack Monday's lineup•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Participates in full practice•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Progressing from injury•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Still no timeline for return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...