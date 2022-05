Stone logged an assist, seven hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 7.

Stone continues to impress, and he had to take on a larger role with Chris Tanev (undisclosed) out for Game 7. Stone picked up three points in four appearances during the first round in a bottom-four role. He's added 17 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-4 rating, and he may continue to play alongside Oliver Kylington as long as Tanev is sidelined.