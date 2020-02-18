Flames' Michael Stone: Snags assist
Stone registered an assist and two hits in Monday's 6-4 win over the Ducks.
Stone helped out on Sam Bennett's game-tying tally at 5:05 of the third period. Through 30 games, Stone has six points, 50 shots on goal, 45 hits and 51 blocked shots this season. The 29-year-old will likely continue to see regular playing time with Mark Giordano (hamstring) and Travis Hamonic (upper body) unavailable, but Stone probably won't add enough to interest fantasy owners.
