Stone (arm) remains out indefinitely with a blood clot in his arm, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Stone remains without a definitive timeline for a return, as he continues to struggle with a scary medical ailment involving a blood clot in his arm. The 28-year-old has four assists in 11 games this season, with his play often times going unnoticed from a fantasy sense. That said, we all hope that he makes a full recovery and can get back on the ice at some point again in 2018-19.