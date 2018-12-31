Flames' Michael Stone: Still no timeline for return
Stone (arm) remains out indefinitely with a blood clot in his arm, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Stone remains without a definitive timeline for a return, as he continues to struggle with a scary medical ailment involving a blood clot in his arm. The 28-year-old has four assists in 11 games this season, with his play often times going unnoticed from a fantasy sense. That said, we all hope that he makes a full recovery and can get back on the ice at some point again in 2018-19.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Diagnosed with blood clot•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Records pair of assists in win•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Absent from practice•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Rare offensive moment•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Scores in win over Hawks•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Point drought up to 14 games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...