Flames' Michael Stone: Still not ready for game action
Stone (arm) is not in the projected lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Devils, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Stone was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Stockton on Monday to signal that he's closing in on his return, but the Flames have enough regulars on the blue line to hold down the fort until he's closer to full strength.
