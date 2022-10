Stone logged an assist and fired eight shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Stone has earned four points in as many games to begin the 2022-23 season. He helped out on a Trevor Lewis tally late in the second period of this contest. Stone's up to 13 shots on net, a plus-1 rating, four hits and seven blocked shots while averaging just 14:11 of ice time per game so far. The 32-year-old is steady but unspectacular on offense, so his value remains far higher on the ice than in fantasy.