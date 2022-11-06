Stone (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Devils in the first period, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Stone took one shift in the first period and couldn't continue, suggesting he may have been dealing with something prior to the contest. The 32-year-old defenseman has been a pleasant surprise for the Flames so far, logging five points in 10 contests. If Stone and Chris Tanev (upper body) can't travel for the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Nicholas Meloche will likely be called up from AHL Calgary.