Stone scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Stone's tally at 10:05 of the second period chased Senators goalie Anton Forsberg from the game. The 30-year-old Stone has found a more consistent role under head coach Darryl Sutter, playing in the Flames' last 17 games after spending the bulk of the first half of the season on the taxi squad. The veteran defenseman has three points, 34 shots on net, 21 hits and 22 blocked shots this year.