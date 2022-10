Stone scored a goal and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Stone turned in an excellent performance at both ends of the rink. His goal in the second period was the last of the game, a long-range blast that made it through traffic cleanly. The 32-year-old has been a surprise source of offense with two goals and three helpers in six contests, and he's added 14 shots on net, seven blocked shots, five hits and a plus-3 rating in a third-pairing role.