Flames' Micheal Ferland: Cleared to play
Ferland (undisclosed) will suit up against the Penguins on Monday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
In addition to slotting into the top line, Ferland should resume his power-play responsibilities -- a role in which he registered six of his 20 goals this season. Prior to getting hurt, the winger hit a significant slump, as he was stuck in both an 11-game goal drought and a seven-game pointless streak. Without Matt Murray (concussion), the Penguins have struggled to keep pucks out of the back of the net, so look for Ferland to be motivated to take advantage and get back on the scoresheet.
More News
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Nearing return to action•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Out again Wednesday•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Doubtful Tuesday•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Sitting out with unspecified issue•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Might sit out Saturday•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Held out due to injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...