Ferland (undisclosed) will suit up against the Penguins on Monday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

In addition to slotting into the top line, Ferland should resume his power-play responsibilities -- a role in which he registered six of his 20 goals this season. Prior to getting hurt, the winger hit a significant slump, as he was stuck in both an 11-game goal drought and a seven-game pointless streak. Without Matt Murray (concussion), the Penguins have struggled to keep pucks out of the back of the net, so look for Ferland to be motivated to take advantage and get back on the scoresheet.