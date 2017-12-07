Ferland has scored just a single goal and recorded a minus-8 rating through his past five games.

The recent cool stretch follows a strong 10-game run consisting of seven goals, three assists and 21 shots. Ferland's likely to remain an inconsistent scorer, but he continues to receive top-line minutes and power-play time with the No. 1 unit, so the winger is certainly in position to succeed. Additionally, Ferland has the potential to help fantasy owners in the PIM and hit columns. Patience could pay off.

