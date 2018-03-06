Flames' Micheal Ferland: Disappoints in return
Ferland recorded a single shot and hit while registering a minus-2 rating during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
Perhaps most discouraging about Monday's performance was Ferland's mid-game demotion off the No. 1 line. He missed the previous four contests, so he just might not have been up to full speed. However, he's also now missed the scoresheet in eight consecutive games. If Ferland doesn't return to the top line with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau, it would be a notable hit to his fantasy value. It's a situation to monitor.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...