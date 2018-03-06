Ferland recorded a single shot and hit while registering a minus-2 rating during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Perhaps most discouraging about Monday's performance was Ferland's mid-game demotion off the No. 1 line. He missed the previous four contests, so he just might not have been up to full speed. However, he's also now missed the scoresheet in eight consecutive games. If Ferland doesn't return to the top line with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau, it would be a notable hit to his fantasy value. It's a situation to monitor.