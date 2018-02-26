Ferland (undisclosed) is unlikely to suit up against the Stars on Tuesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Ferland is still considered day-to-day, which is good news for fantasy owners. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in a 11-game goal drought, during which he has tallied a mere three helpers, nine shots and 27 hits. With the 25-year-old sidelined, the Flames claimed Chris Stewart off waivers to bolster their forward depth.