Flames' Micheal Ferland: Doubtful Tuesday
Ferland (undisclosed) is unlikely to suit up against the Stars on Tuesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Ferland is still considered day-to-day, which is good news for fantasy owners. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in a 11-game goal drought, during which he has tallied a mere three helpers, nine shots and 27 hits. With the 25-year-old sidelined, the Flames claimed Chris Stewart off waivers to bolster their forward depth.
