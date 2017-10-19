Flames' Micheal Ferland: Expected back in lineup
Ferland (lower body) is projected to slot back into the lineup against the Hurricane on Thursday.
Ferland returns to the ice after just a one-game absence. The winger has just one goal in five outings this season and will likely find himself relegated to a third-line role following the signing of Jaromir Jagr.
