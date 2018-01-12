Flames' Micheal Ferland: Fourth straight multi-point outing
Ferland notched a goal and an assist Thursday in a 5-1 victory over the Lightning.
That's four straight games with a goal and an assist for Ferland, who's amassed a plus-6 rating and 10 shots during that span. The Manitoba native is loving life on the top line next to superstar Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, and with 19 goals through 42 games, he should be able to challenge -- and perhaps surpass -- the 30-goal mark in his fourth NHL season. Ferland's shooting percentage of 19.8 is due to regress negatively toward his career mark of 11.2, but there's no reason why he shouldn't post double-digit goals in the last 40 or so games of the year.
