Ferland recorded a goal and an assist for the third consecutive game during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Minnesota.

Skating with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau has been the perfect fantasy setup for Ferland, and the 25-year-old winger is now up to a career-high 18 goals and 26 points for the campaign. There is likely negative regression ahead of Ferland's 18.9 shooting percentage, but his top-line assignment projects to help him maintain his value in most settings.