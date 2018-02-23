Flames' Micheal Ferland: Held out due to injury
Ferland was held out of the majority of Thursday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes after aggravating a preexisting injury, Postmedia's Kristen Anderson reports.
Ferland only logged 6:10 of ice time against Arizona prior to aggravating his preexisting malady, and he's now considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with Colorado. If Ferland's unable to go, Ryan Lomberg will likely draw into the lineup against the Avalanche.
