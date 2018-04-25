Ferland finished the 2017-18 campaign with a career-high 41 points (21 goals, 20 assists) through 77 games.

There's not a ton of history to contextualize Ferland's banner season, as he's only been in the NHL for three full seasons -- and parts of four -- but Ferland has shown marked improved offensively upon each campaign. He'll enter a contract year in 2018-19 at a budget-friendly price of $1.75 million for a Flames club that recently hired Bill Peters, formerly the bench boss of the Hurricanes, to try and guide this team back to the postseason.