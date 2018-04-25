Flames' Micheal Ferland: Keeps improving for Calgary
Ferland finished the 2017-18 campaign with a career-high 41 points (21 goals, 20 assists) through 77 games.
There's not a ton of history to contextualize Ferland's banner season, as he's only been in the NHL for three full seasons -- and parts of four -- but Ferland has shown marked improved offensively upon each campaign. He'll enter a contract year in 2018-19 at a budget-friendly price of $1.75 million for a Flames club that recently hired Bill Peters, formerly the bench boss of the Hurricanes, to try and guide this team back to the postseason.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...