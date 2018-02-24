Ferland (undisclosed) is considered "questionable at best" for Saturday's home game against the Avalanche, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Even if Ferland's injury isn't serious, it probably wouldn't be a bad idea for the team to give him a game off to clear his head. He's been held without a point and has a minus-6 rating over the last seven games. We presume the 2010 fifth-rounder will be reevaluated shortly ahead of pregame warmups.