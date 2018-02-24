Flames' Micheal Ferland: Might sit out Saturday
Ferland (undisclosed) is considered "questionable at best" for Saturday's home game against the Avalanche, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Even if Ferland's injury isn't serious, it probably wouldn't be a bad idea for the team to give him a game off to clear his head. He's been held without a point and has a minus-6 rating over the last seven games. We presume the 2010 fifth-rounder will be reevaluated shortly ahead of pregame warmups.
More News
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Held out due to injury•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Nabs assist in win•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Fourth straight multi-point outing•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Heater continues Tuesday•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Registers pair of points•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Sets new personal best with 16th goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...