Ferland (lower body) will sit out Saturday's tilt in Vancouver, Ryan Leslie of the team's official site reports.

There's no indication as to when Ferland suffered the injury, though Tanner Glass will take the hard-hitting wing's spot in the lineup. Calgary's next game is Thursday against Carolina, so unless Ferland's injury is serious, he should have enough time to get healthy for puck drop.

