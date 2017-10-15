Flames' Micheal Ferland: Missing Saturday with injury
Ferland (lower body) will sit out Saturday's tilt in Vancouver, Ryan Leslie of the team's official site reports.
There's no indication as to when Ferland suffered the injury, though Tanner Glass will take the hard-hitting wing's spot in the lineup. Calgary's next game is Thursday against Carolina, so unless Ferland's injury is serious, he should have enough time to get healthy for puck drop.
More News
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Staying in Calgary on two-year deal•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Set for arbitration•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Protected from expansion draft•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Grows offensively in third season•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Posts pair of points•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Back in business•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...