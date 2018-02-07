Ferland had an assist and was a plus-3 in Tuesday's win over Chicago.

Life on the top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan continues to be great for Ferland. The 25-year-old recently netted his 20th goal of the season and is currently riding a three-game point streak. With 33 points and a plus-10 rating in 53 games, Ferland is having the best offensive season of his career. The power forward is seeing power-play time and is certainly worth a look on a Calgary team fighting for a playoff spot.