Flames' Micheal Ferland: Nabs assist in win
Ferland had an assist and was a plus-3 in Tuesday's win over Chicago.
Life on the top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan continues to be great for Ferland. The 25-year-old recently netted his 20th goal of the season and is currently riding a three-game point streak. With 33 points and a plus-10 rating in 53 games, Ferland is having the best offensive season of his career. The power forward is seeing power-play time and is certainly worth a look on a Calgary team fighting for a playoff spot.
