Flames' Micheal Ferland: Nearing return to action
Coach Glen Gulutzan is hopeful Ferland (undisclosed) will be ready to return to the lineup Monday against the Penguins, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Gulutzan also noted that if Ferland is unable to go against Pittsburgh, he should be ready for Wednesday's matchup with the Sabres. The 25-year-old winger has been a steady source of scoring for the Flames this season, racking up 20 goals and 34 points in 61 contests, so his owners will want to keep a close eye on his status ahead of Monday's contest.
