Flames' Micheal Ferland: Out again Wednesday
Ferland (undisclosed) will not play again Wednesday against the Avalanche, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Ferland will miss his third straight contest because of the injury, making his next opportunity to retake the ice Friday against the Rangers. The team has yet to put an exact timeline on his potential return, so fantasy owners may need to monitor his status for updates on a game-by-game basis moving forward.
More News
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Doubtful Tuesday•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Sitting out with unspecified issue•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Might sit out Saturday•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Held out due to injury•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Nabs assist in win•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Fourth straight multi-point outing•
-
