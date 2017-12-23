Ferland scored a goal on two shots in a loss to the Canadiens on Friday.

The 25-year-old has been up and down a lot this season, but he appears to be heating up again. Ferland has two goals in his last three games and three in the last six contests. While inconsistent, Ferland now has 14 goals in 35 games, so he only needs one more to match his 15 goals from last season. He has a 16.9 shooting percentage that could very easily fall in the coming months, but he is also averaging significantly more shots on net per game, meaning he has a chance to finish close to this pace.