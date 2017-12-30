Ferland scored a goal with two shots in a 2-1 defeat to the Ducks on Friday night.

That goal gives Ferland 15 on the season, which already ties his career best. Ferland owns a rather high 18.3 shooting percentage, so he might be getting a bit lucky at the moment, but still, matching a career high before the halfway mark is impressive whichever way you cut it. Ferland is just five points shy of his career best in the point category too. Even if his shooting percentage drops, playing nearly four more minutes per game than he did last season, he should have plenty of opportunities to obliterate those previous career highs.