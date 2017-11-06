Flames' Micheal Ferland: Records goal and assist in victory
Ferland posted a goal, assist and two shots on goal in a 5-4 shootout victory against the Devils on Sunday.
The 25-year-old is typically viewed as a solid fantasy contributor across the board who doesn't excel in one individual category, but early this season, he's on pace for more than 20 goals. In just 13 contests, Ferland already has four scores and six points, putting him on track to surpass last season's goal and assist numbers by at least five each. And for those concerned Ferland might not be able to maintain this pace, he actually has a lower shooting percentage than he did a season ago, indicating there could even be room for improvement.
