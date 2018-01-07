Flames' Micheal Ferland: Registers pair of points
Ferland scored a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Saturday.
The 25-year-old already set a career best with his 16th goal Thursday, but Ferland continued to add to his totals Saturday. He's now just one point shy of his 25-point total for 2016-17, giving him 42 more games to surpass that number for a new career high. But Ferland does have a 18.5 shooting percentage, so don't be surprised if he doesn't score 17 more goals during the second half.
