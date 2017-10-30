Ferland posted a goal, five shots on net, two penalty minutes and seven hits in a 2-1 victory against the Capitals on Sunday.

The 25-year-old isn't going to blow anybody away in one fantasy category, but he is a solid contributor across the board. He is on pace to surpass his totals of 15 goals, 25 points and 106 shots on goal from last season. Ferland has also recorded at least 45 penalty minutes and 149 hits in each of the last two seasons. He is on pace for 52 PIM and 201 hits in 2017-18. Anybody looking for contributions in all five of those categories would be wise to add Ferland to the bench.