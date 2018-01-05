Ferland produced a goal and an an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 triumph over the Kings.

Ferland continues to thrive alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, as each member of their line picked up two points in this one. His 16th goal of the season established a new career high for the 25-year-old winger while the assist was just his sixth.

