Flames' Micheal Ferland: Sets new personal best with 16th goal
Ferland produced a goal and an an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 triumph over the Kings.
Ferland continues to thrive alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, as each member of their line picked up two points in this one. His 16th goal of the season established a new career high for the 25-year-old winger while the assist was just his sixth.
More News
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Posts 15th score of 2017-18•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Posts 14th goal of 2017-18•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Cooling off•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Scores in fifth straight•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Records goal and assist in victory•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Scores in 2-1 victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...