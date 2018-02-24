Ferland (undisclosed) will be inactive for Saturday's home game against the Avalanche, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Ferland's been laboring through an aggravation of an original malady. Known as a gritty winger with a scorer's touch, the Flames will need to find someone to take his power-play ice time. He's been averaging 1:52 in that special teams situation since 2018 rolled around. While it's hardly a guarantee that rookie Andrew Mangiapane will assume such a role, it's being reported that he'll at least replace Ferland in the upcoming contest.