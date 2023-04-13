Backlund notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Backlund finished 2022-23 with two goals and five assists over his last eight contests. It was the best season of his career -- the center had 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) with 260 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-24 rating while playing in all 82 games. Now 34 years old, it could be tough for him to repeat those numbers next season, but he should remain a solid middle-six forward.