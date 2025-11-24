Flames' Mikael Backlund: Adds pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Backlund logged two assists, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Backlund has a goal and five helpers over his last seven contests. He set up tallies by Connor Zary and Blake Coleman (shorthanded) in this game. Backlund is up to 13 points, 54 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-5 rating over 24 appearances this season while playing in his usual middle-six role.
