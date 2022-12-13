Backlund recorded a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

With Elias Lindholm (upper body) out, head coach Darryl Sutter elected to elevate Backlund from the third to first line. Backlund did his part, earning an assist for the fourth straight game, and it doubled as his first power-play point of the year. The 33-year-old has often been reserved for more defensive situations. He's picked up eight helpers in his last nine outings, and he's at 17 points, 79 shots, 34 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 29 contests overall.