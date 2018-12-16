Flames' Mikael Backlund: Ascends from IR
Backlund (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and will play in Sunday's game versus the Blues.
Backlund spent the last four games on the shelf with a mystery condition but he'll return to the top six for an afternoon matchup. The 29-year-old has five goals and 17 points -- all at even strength -- in 29 games this year topped off by an impressive plus-12 rating. The Blues have been wildly inconsistent this season, so it's tough to gauge his full fantasy potential in this outing.
