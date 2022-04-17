Backlund provided an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Coyotes.

Backlund reached the 25-assist mark this season when he set up Blake Coleman's second-period tally. This was the third straight game Backlund's picked up an assist. The 33-year-old center has 37 points, 196 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-17 rating in 75 contests overall. He could be a solid source of depth scoring in fantasy over the last two weeks of the season.